Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Fabiola

“When she was restored to communion, what did Fabiola do? Having once suffered shipwreck, she was unwilling again to face the risks of the sea. Therefore, instead of re-embarking on her old life, she sold all that she could lay hands on of her property (it was large and suitable to her rank). And she converted it into money so she could give it to the poor. She was the first person to found a hospital, where she might gather sufferers from the streets and where she might nurse the unfortunate victims of sickness and want.
She often carried on her own shoulders persons infected with jaundice or covered with filth. She also often cleansed the revolting discharge of wounds which others, even men, could not bear to look at. She fed her patients with her own hand, and moistened the scarce breathing lips of the dying with sips of liquid.
I know of many wealthy and devout persons who, unable to overcome their natural repugnance to such sights, perform this work of mercy by the agency of others. They give money instead of personal aid. I do not blame them and am far from construing their weakness of resolution into a want of faith.
While, however, I pardon such squeamishness, I extol to the skies the enthusiastic zeal of one who is above it. A great faith makes little of such trifles. Fabiola so wonderfully alleviated the disease of the suffering poor that many healthy people began to envy the sick.”
I am put off by filthy sores – I admit it. I avoid such situations – not sure why. Perhaps because our antiseptic US society hides such situations. The other day, however, a worker on our farm was limping with a cloth wrapped around his foot. I know a couple words of the local lingo and told him to stop. I took him to a shower sink arrangement and helped him wash his feet. He had an ugly cut on the top of his left foot. We washed it out twice with soap, I got a towel, and dried his foot. I got some antibacterial cream and several bandages and applied the ointment and a bandage and reapplied the cloth to hold it on. I gave him the tube of cream and extra bandages for later. He and his brother who was helping him were astonished. I didn’t think of anything at the time except to help the guy. It may seem like I’m tooting my own horn but the reality was I just went with the natural instinct which arose in me and wasn’t focused on the nasty oozing cut. My wife explained that the guys were stunned because a rich white American doesn’t do things like that. I thought about that after the fact but during the incident, it just seemed like the natural and normal thing to do. And, admittedly it was a bit weird as I don’t usually get promptings like that or listen to them. But that poor, sunburned, dirty and hurt guy was, at that moment, my brother who needed my help. Saint Fabiola – pray that we may see Christ in those around us…