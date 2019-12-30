Good Parishioner With a Gun

It could have been so much worse:

Police in White Settlement, about eight miles west of Fort Worth, were called before 11 a.m. to the West Freeway Church of Christ at 1900 South Las Vegas Trail after two members who are part of the church’s security team opened fire on the gunman.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty soon reported that the gunman and one of his victims had died at a hospital. The second victim was resuscitated after going into cardiac arrest on the way to a hospital, but authorities announced at an evening news conference that the person died later.

The names of the gunman and the people he killed have not been released.

Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries they suffered when they hit their heads while they were ducking for cover, Trusty said.

“We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse, and I am thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves,” said Britt Farmer, the church’s senior minister.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, speaking at the evening news conference, highlighted changes in state law that ensured the right to carry concealed weapons in churches.

He credited the church’s volunteer security team for protecting their fellow members.

“The heroism today is unparalleled,” Patrick said. “This team responded quickly, and within six seconds the shooting was over.”

The FBI said Sunday evening that the gunman had been arrested in different jurisdictions but declined to go into detail about any charges he’d faced. Although the man had roots in the area, it appears he may have been transient.

Go here to read the rest. Apparently five parishioners drew on the gunman, including an older woman. Without their fast action many more would have died. Texas amended its laws this year, effective September 1, 2019, to allow people to conceal carry at religious services. Some of our idiot Bishops, of course, would still prefer us to be defenseless:

A Texas bishop is saying parishioners must still be disarmed on church property after 28 people are murdered by a gunman.

Bishop Edward Burns of the diocese of Dallas is responding to the November 5 murder of 28 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas, by telling Catholics in his diocese they don’t have permission to carry guns for self-protection in Church.

In a statement released on November 6, Burns requests that parishes “consider appropriate safety measures” by removing signs forbidding concealed carry in churches in order to “eliminate any perception that any of our parishes would be an easy target for terror.”

Go here to read the rest. Too many of our Bishops would prefer to see us dead than armed.

They are on the same page as Joe Biden who responded to Texas allowing concealed carry in places of worship as follows:

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing. On the very day you see a mass shooting…and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”

What is irrational is to disarm good people so that bad people may hunt them with impunity.