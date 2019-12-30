“They were a luckless lot too. What harm did they do anyone by praying to God? Every man Jack of ’em given twenty-five years.”

― Alexander Solzhenitsyn, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich

The things that you find on the internet. From 1963, broadcast on the anthology series Bob Hope Presents The Chrysler Theater, a televised adaptation of Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s searing masterpiece, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich. Considering that the book, based on Solzhenitsyn’s experiences in the Soviet Gulag from 1945-1953, was published only in 1962 this was a rapid transition to television, attesting to the immense impact of the book.

A good program. The acting is understated but conveys the horror of the Gulag well, and that Man has never yet been able to devise a hell on earth that can completely squelch the desire in each human soul for simple decency.