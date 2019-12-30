― One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
The things that you find on the internet. From 1963, broadcast on the anthology series Bob Hope Presents The Chrysler Theater, a televised adaptation of Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s searing masterpiece, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich. Considering that the book, based on Solzhenitsyn’s experiences in the Soviet Gulag from 1945-1953, was published only in 1962 this was a rapid transition to television, attesting to the immense impact of the book.
A good program. The acting is understated but conveys the horror of the Gulag well, and that Man has never yet been able to devise a hell on earth that can completely squelch the desire in each human soul for simple decency.
One Comment
Conclusion: Democrat vision realized.