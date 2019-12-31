Menu

January 1, 2020: Doomsday

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

At least according to a Pentagon report in 2004 (Hattip to Ed Driscoll at Instapundit) :

A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world.

The document predicts that abrupt climate change could bring the planet to the edge of anarchy as countries develop a nuclear threat to defend and secure dwindling food, water and energy supplies. The threat to global stability vastly eclipses that of terrorism, say the few experts privy to its contents.

‘Disruption and conflict will be endemic features of life,’ concludes the Pentagon analysis. ‘Once again, warfare would define human life.’

The findings will prove humiliating to the Bush administration, which has repeatedly denied that climate change even exists. Experts said that they will also make unsettling reading for a President who has insisted national defence is a priority.

The report was commissioned by influential Pentagon defence adviser Andrew Marshall, who has held considerable sway on US military thinking over the past three decades. He was the man behind a sweeping recent review aimed at transforming the American military under Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

Go here to read the risible rest.  Two observations:

  1.  Climate alarmist predictions are always wrong and never mentioned by the mainstream media as they breathlessly recite the most recent predictions of doom.
  2.  Governments have an endless appetite for useless politicized junk reports that have no better use than to serve as emergency toilet paper.

 

 

More to explorer

Kenobi

Tuesday, December 31, AD 2019 1 Comment

  Premiered December  24, 2019, and it is the best Star Wars that I have seen since the original trilogy.  Interesting echoes

Thought For the Day

Tuesday, December 31, AD 2019 No Comments

Saint of the Day Quote: Pope Saint Sylvester

Tuesday, December 31, AD 2019 No Comments

  ST. SYLVESTER, whom God appointed to govern his holy church in the first years of her temporal prosperity and triumph over

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu