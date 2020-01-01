Saint Athanasius on Mary, Mother of God

O noble Virgin, truly you are greater than any other greatness. For who is your equal in greatness, O dwelling place of God the Word? To whom among all creatures shall I compare you, O Virgin? You are greater than them all. O Ark of the New] Covenant, clothed with purity instead of gold! You are the Ark in which is found the golden vessel containing the true manna, that is, the flesh in which divinity resides. Should I compare you to the fertile earth and its fruits? You surpass them, for it is written: “The earth is my foostool”. But you carry within you the feet, the head, and the entire body of the perfect God.
If I say that heaven is exalted, yet it does not equal you, for it is writen: “Heaven is My throne”, while you are God’s place of repose. If I say that the angels and archangels are great — but you are greater than them all, for the angels and the archangels serve with trembling the One Who dwells in your womb, and they dare not speak in His presence, while you speak to Him freely.
If we say that the cherubim are great, you are greater than they, for the cherubim carry the throne, while you hold God in your hands. If we say that the serphim are great, you are greater than them all, for the seraphim cover their faces with their wings, unable to look upon the perfect glory, while you not only gaze upon His face but caress it and offer your breasts to His holy mouth.
As for Eve, she is the mother of the dead, “for in Adam all die, even so in Christ all shall be made alive”. Eve took fruit from the tree and made her husband eat of it along with her. And so they ate of that tree of which God had told them: “The day you eat of it, you shall die”. Eve took fruit from it, ate some of it, and gave some to her husband that he might eat with her. He ate of it, and he died.
In you, instead, O wise Virgin, dwells the Son God: He, that is, Who is the tree of life. Truly He has given us His body, and we have eaten of it. That is how life came to all, and all have come to life by the mercy of God, your beloved Son. That is why your spirit is full of joy in God your Savior!
4 Comments
Thanks for this. Food for prayer.
Happy New Year to you and yours.
Beautiful doesn’t begin to describe the sentiment. How blessed we are.
One more;
Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Mary, Mother of God
Numbers 6:22-27, Galatians 4:4-7, Psalm 67:2-3, 5-6, 8, Luke 2:16-21
Link to Readings –> http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/010120.cfm
PEACE-MONGER
“The Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace!” -Numbers 6:26
Mary bore Jesus, the “Prince of Peace” (Is 9:5). Mary is called the Queen of Peace. “When the designated time had come” (Gal 4:4), she bore (Mi 5:2) a child “Who is our Peace” (Eph 2:14; see also Mi 5:4). This Child came “to make peace” (Eph 2:15) and announce the “good news of peace” (Eph 2:17). Jesus made “peace through the blood of His cross” (Col 1:20).
How ironic that Mary, the woman of peace, was forced to live in such turmoil and sorrow. As a teenage mother, she had to flee to Egypt as a refugee in the middle of the night to save her Son from government soldiers who were trying to hunt Him down and assassinate Him (Mt 2:13ff). Even as she raised her Son “to guide our feet into the way of peace” (Lk 1:79), her heart was pierced many times with a sword of sorrow (Lk 2:35). Finally, Mary had to suffer the unspeakable agony of standing at the foot of the cross of her only Son, watching Him die a humiliating, excruciating death (Jn 19:25ff).
With Mary, the blessed “peacemaker” (see Mt 5:9), begin this first day of the new year by praying for peace. On this World Day of Prayer for Peace, join Mary, Queen of Peace, in asking her Son, the Prince of Peace, for shalom-peace for our world.
Prayer: Father, may I make “every effort to preserve the unity which has the Spirit as its origin and peace as its binding force” (Eph 4:3).
Promise: “You are no longer a slave but a son!” -Gal 4:7
From presentation miniseries.
Same to you Phillip!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1212069459155914753
That’s the Spirit.