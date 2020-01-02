Learn to Code

I must say that if Biden continues to cut these commercials for Trump, Trump does need to put him on retainer. This will go over big in the coal fields of western Pennsylvania.
I must say that if Biden continues to cut these commercials for Trump, Trump does need to put him on retainer. This will go over big in the coal fields of western Pennsylvania.
Over the past few days I have been playing a good, free 4X space strategy game called Remnants of the Precursors. (Yeah,
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C—Hillary Clinton has slammed President Trump on Twitter for not taking
3 Comments
Reminds of an SNL skit from an earlier, funny era. 1991 Democrat primary debate. The gag was no one wanted to be the nominee Bush was going to crush like Dukakis in 1992.
That was in the immediate aftermath of the first Gulf war. And before anyone outside of Arkansas had heard the name Clinton.
Bush the Elder demonstrated that success in war tends to be an ephemeral popularity boost for the party in power. After World War I the Republicans came roaring back in 1920 and after World War II the Republicans in 46 took the Congress for the first time since the New Deal. By 1992 Bush’s no new taxes broken pledge was remembered and the Gulf War victory forgotten. A victorious general can start a successful political career, but the party in power rarely has a long term boost from winning a war. The exception is the Civil War, the great monumental event in American history which had a greater domestic impact by far than any of our other wars, with the exception of the American Revolution.
Joe could be re-tooled for God sake’s.
He would be a remarkable waste disposal engineer or liquid propane dealer, in keeping with his extensive energy experience. A mule for the drug cartels.
You name it…Joe could almost do it.