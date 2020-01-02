Menu

PopeWatch: Angry Pope

The Pope is taking a lot of heat for this, and he has apologized.  Don’t faint, but PopeWatch is going to come to his defense.  We forget that popes are human, just like us.  Some of them, perhaps most of them, and Pope Francis is clearly in that category, do not appreciate being grabbed any more than most of us, and will get angry if they are.  PopeWatch does not believe this tells us anything significant about the Pope other than that fact.  It is of course at odds with his carefully crafted public image of the smiling Pope, but we already knew that behind the scenes he is something of a grouch, has a temper and is often hard on subordinates.  It would be nice if all us had the grace and patience of the Pope’s namesake, but history tells us that Saint Francis was so exceptional that he was the first person God granted the stigmata to.  Pope Francis is clearly not in that category, along with almost all of humanity.  There are better things to criticize the Pope about, as PopeWatch will be amply demonstrating this year.

 

Of course some people in public life enjoy interacting with people more than the Pope apparently does:

 

Learn to Code

Thursday, January 2, AD 2020 3 Comments

  I must say that if Biden continues to cut these commercials for Trump, Trump does need to put him on retainer. 

Remnants of the Precursors

Thursday, January 2, AD 2020 No Comments

Over the past few days I have been playing a good, free 4X space strategy game called Remnants of the Precursors.

Thought For the Day

Thursday, January 2, AD 2020 5 Comments

6 Comments

  3. I wonder if it was something about his terrible deal with the Chinese Communist Party which just announced the Bible must be changed to match their party doctrine…

  5. I think it was the pulling him back toward her (and the crowd) that got her hand slapped, not whatever she had to say.

  6. I’m grateful he didn’t use any bouncer moves on the woman. No headlock or world class knee drops….just a little patty-cake with the old gal.

    Good restraint PF.

Menu