Over the past few days I have been playing a good, free 4X space strategy game called Remnants of the Precursors. (Yeah, I think that title could use some work.) It is a fan made homage to Master of Orion, a space strategy game that came out in 1993 and had a major impact on the hobby of computer gaming. Go here to read about it. Go here to download the game. Let me know what you think.