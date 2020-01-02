Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Basil the Great

I had wasted much time on follies and spent nearly all of my youth in vain labors, and devotion to the teachings of a wisdom that God had made foolish. Suddenly, I awoke as out of a deep sleep. I beheld the wonderful light of the Gospel truth, and I recognized the nothingness of the wisdom of the princes of this world.
Saint Basil the Great
One Comment
Sounds just like me – the first part description of a “deep sleep” – as well as several billion others on the planet. God please wake us up in 2020!