Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Basil the Great

I had wasted much time on follies and spent nearly all of my youth in vain labors, and devotion to the teachings of a wisdom that God had made foolish. Suddenly, I awoke as out of a deep sleep. I beheld the wonderful light of the Gospel truth, and I recognized the nothingness of the wisdom of the princes of this world.

Saint Basil the Great

One Comment

  1. Sounds just like me – the first part description of a “deep sleep” – as well as several billion others on the planet. God please wake us up in 2020!

