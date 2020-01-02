Thought For the Day

- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
I must say that if Biden continues to cut these commercials for Trump, Trump does need to put him on retainer.
5 Comments
Such as slavery and abortion.
Yup, I think they followed the law when they crucified Christ.
The Romans followed their law, the Jews did not follow theirs. Go here to read a good overview of the violations of Jewish law in the “trial” of Jesus before the Sanhedrin:
https://www.christiancourier.com/articles/705-theological-implications-of-the-trial-of-jesus-part-2-the
Well, declaring your divinity is blasphemy, unless it happens to be true, so letting the Romans do your wetwork was a good way for Anianus and Caiaphas to hedge their bets.
They feared the reaction of a substantial segment of the Jewish people. Best to let the hated Romans take the blame. Pilate attempting to throw the ball to Herod Antipas and Herod Antipas promptly throwing it back, and then the Jewish authorities playing the Emperor card against Pilate with their rent a mob shouting that if Pilate did not condemn Jesus he was no friend of Caesar, all demonstrate what a hot potato the railroading of Jesus was.