Three O’Clock in the Morning is Calling

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C—Hillary Clinton has slammed President Trump on Twitter for not taking a more “hands-off” approach to the protests in Iraq that threatened American lives at the embassy there.

After Trump quickly sent Marines to defend Americans trapped at the embassy, Clinton immediately blasted him for taking such “rash, uncalled-for” action when he could have just “waited around a while to see what happens.”

“If I were president, I definitely would have let things play out,” she said. “Sending American troops to protect American lives seems a little hasty. What if you need to get a little shut-eye or recharge in your lizard person spawning chamber for a few hours?”

“I would have slept on it first.”

She later admitted her criticisms might not matter, because, “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

Go here to read the rest. My attitude toward President Trump is the attitude that President Lincoln supposedly displayed when counseled to dismiss General Grant for his alleged drinking: I can’t spare this man, he fights!