Three O’Clock in the Morning is Calling

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C—Hillary Clinton has slammed President Trump on Twitter for not taking a more “hands-off” approach to the protests in Iraq that threatened American lives at the embassy there.

After Trump quickly sent Marines to defend Americans trapped at the embassy, Clinton immediately blasted him for taking such “rash, uncalled-for” action when he could have just “waited around a while to see what happens.”

“If I were president, I definitely would have let things play out,” she said. “Sending American troops to protect American lives seems a little hasty. What if you need to get a little shut-eye or recharge in your lizard person spawning chamber for a few hours?”

“I would have slept on it first.”

She later admitted her criticisms might not matter, because, “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

Go here to read the rest.  My attitude toward President Trump is the attitude that President Lincoln supposedly displayed when counseled to dismiss General Grant for his alleged drinking:  I can’t spare this man, he fights!

 

  I must say that if Biden continues to cut these commercials for Trump, Trump does need to put him on retainer. 

Over the past few days I have been playing a good, free 4X space strategy game called Remnants of the Precursors.

One Comment

  1. Wasn’t this most recent skirmish due in fact because of a cartoon depicting Mohammed falling out of a tree and breaking his neck surfaced, causing a riot at the embassy?

    Oh.
    Never mind. Obama’s trickery can’t be redone. After all, he built it. What he built I still don’t understand, but he built it.
    [ ? ]

    Wait. I remember now.
    He built the bridge to glorify himself as maximus superfluous. Barack Hussein Obama. The lil’ king.

