The Trump Campaign should play this theme to the hilt.
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- More
4 Comments
Whoah!
Sobering thought.
Trump 2020.
That poster is absolutely right. If they take him down, we go down also.
We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately. B. Franklin
I was thinking Trump could just replay Reagan’s Morning in America ad. Tack a new end on “I’m Donald Trump and I just did that. Again.”
Exactly correct