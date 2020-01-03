PopeWatch: China Again

Yep that China-Vatican deal keeps getting better and better:
Beijing (AsiaNews) – As of February 1, 2020, new administrative measures will be put in place for Chinese religious groups. According to a communication published by Xinhua, published yesterday, they complete the “Regulations on religious affairs” revised two years ago and implemented on February 1, 2018.
The text of the “Administrative measures for religious groups” published by Xinhua consists of six chapters and 41 articles dealing with the organization, functions, offices, supervision, projects and economic administration of communities and groups at both a national and local level. Every aspect of the life of religious communities – from formation, gatherings to annual and daily projects – is subject to approval by the government’s religious affairs department.
In addition to widespread control of all community activities, the new measures require religious personnel to support, promote and implement total submission to the Chinese Communist Party among all members of their communities.
Go here to read the rest. The Pope often speaks on human rights, often giving a most extravagant interpretation to those rights. His silence on China indicates his true concern for actual human rights. Chinese Catholics are strictly on their own as far as this Pope is concerned. He has chosen his side, and the faithful Catholics of China aren’t on it.
The Vatican should worry a bit less about the Americans giving to Peters’ Pence and worry more about the persecution of the Chinese Catholics. I cannot fathom what the Vatican sought to gain by this agreement with the ChiComs. It makes absolutely no sense.
Hmm. Steven Mosher of Population Research Council noted that the Chinese government, having been very successful with its one child policy, is now concerned about China’s birth dearth, and is strongly encouraging the masses to reproduce.
I wonder if the Catholic Church in China, famous for her large families, will get mobilized to help in this effort.
I imagine this effort will go as well in China as it did in Romania.
https://www.pop.org/china-begins-mobilizing-the-masses-to-reproduce/
DJH-
given that it’s China, it might be a good idea to not think of everyone there as Chinese.
There’s The Real Chinese (I think that’s mostly Han?) and the Undesireable Chinese.
Remember that non-reversible sterilization was the go-to for ensuring the one child policy– brutally enough that a lot of women died from it.
This might just be the longest running “destroy the undesireables and replace them with The Good People” that China has managed to date.
This pope is corrupt to his core. He cares only about power. Please Lord, how much longer?