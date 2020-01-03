PopeWatch: China Again

Yep that China-Vatican deal keeps getting better and better:

Beijing (AsiaNews) – As of February 1, 2020, new administrative measures will be put in place for Chinese religious groups. According to a communication published by Xinhua, published yesterday, they complete the “Regulations on religious affairs” revised two years ago and implemented on February 1, 2018.

The text of the “Administrative measures for religious groups” published by Xinhua consists of six chapters and 41 articles dealing with the organization, functions, offices, supervision, projects and economic administration of communities and groups at both a national and local level. Every aspect of the life of religious communities – from formation, gatherings to annual and daily projects – is subject to approval by the government’s religious affairs department.

In addition to widespread control of all community activities, the new measures require religious personnel to support, promote and implement total submission to the Chinese Communist Party among all members of their communities.

Go here to read the rest. The Pope often speaks on human rights, often giving a most extravagant interpretation to those rights. His silence on China indicates his true concern for actual human rights. Chinese Catholics are strictly on their own as far as this Pope is concerned. He has chosen his side, and the faithful Catholics of China aren’t on it.