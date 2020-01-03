Menu

Thought For the Day

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Genevieve

Friday, January 3, AD 2020 1 Comment

We must keep vigil in prayer and fasting so that the Lord will find us ready when He comes.   HER father’s

PopeWatch: China Again

Friday, January 3, AD 2020 4 Comments

  Yep that China-Vatican deal keeps getting better and better:   Beijing (AsiaNews) – As of February 1, 2020, new administrative measures

Mess With the Bull, Get the Horns

Thursday, January 2, AD 2020 5 Comments

“When Andrew Jackson starts talking about hanging, men begin looking for ropes.” (During the Nullification Crisis) Senator Thomas Hart Benton, Jackson ally

One Comment

  1. Not sure what’s meant. Does this mean there also shouldn’t be a college of engineering and a college of business within a university? (Or a just not a college of law?)
    There are benefits with having colleges within, students can elect to take courses outside their focus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu