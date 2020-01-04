Half Staff

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a press conference held on Capitol Hill Friday, mourning Democrat leaders called for flags to be flown half-mast to honor the death of Qasem Soleimani.

Flags were spotted flying at half-mast around the country, notably at The Washington Post, The New York Times, and in front of several celebrities’ homes. The celebrities went out and bought an American flag for the first time just to fly it at half-mast for this important time of grief.

“The grieving process is painful but necessary,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar. “As a nation, we need to stop and grieve this great, austere, revered religious scholar. He was one of the good ones.”

In a rare moment of unity with The Squad, Pelosi gave each of the girls a hug, telling them to just “let it all out” in their time of sadness.

Ocasio-Cortez didn’t seem to know what was happening but adjusted her glasses to look smart.

Democrats are now reportedldy relieved that they no longer have to pretend to be anti-Russian and can resume their traditional role since the end of World War II of being cheerleaders for the enemies of the US,