PopeWatch: Do the PopeSlap!

News that PopeWatch missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—The nation’s church introverts applauded the Pope for slapping a woman’s hand after she yanked him in and refused to let go.

Protestants and Catholics alike united to praise the Pope for taking a stand against the aggressive extravert. Though this Pope has been a controversial one, everyone agreed that it was OK for Christians to use physical force to stop outgoing people from attacking them with their greetings.

“I don’t agree with this Pope on most things, but he did the right thing here,” said Andrea Vagras, a church introvert from Seattle. “Honestly, he’s emboldened me to slap the heavens out of those old ladies who insist on moving in for a big hug, what with their giant, scary hats and way too much perfume.”

Go here to read the rest. Hmmm, PopeWatch likes this. The answer to overly aggressive inflictors of the Sign of Peace: PopeSlap ’em!