PopeWatch: Do the PopeSlap!

News that PopeWatch missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

U.S.—The nation’s church introverts applauded the Pope for slapping a woman’s hand after she yanked him in and refused to let go.

Protestants and Catholics alike united to praise the Pope for taking a stand against the aggressive extravert. Though this Pope has been a controversial one, everyone agreed that it was OK for Christians to use physical force to stop outgoing people from attacking them with their greetings.

“I don’t agree with this Pope on most things, but he did the right thing here,” said Andrea Vagras, a church introvert from Seattle. “Honestly, he’s emboldened me to slap the heavens out of those old ladies who insist on moving in for a big hug, what with their giant, scary hats and way too much perfume.”

Go here to read the rest.  Hmmm, PopeWatch likes this.  The answer to overly aggressive inflictors of the Sign of Peace:  PopeSlap ’em!

Thought For the Day

Saturday, January 4, AD 2020 No Comments

Half Staff

Saturday, January 4, AD 2020 1 Comment

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a press conference held on Capitol Hill Friday, mourning Democrat

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton

Saturday, January 4, AD 2020 No Comments

If only we keep courage, we will go to Heaven on horseback instead of idling and creeping along! Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton

One Comment

  1. Do the Pope Slap?
    ( baby shark did go viral ya know )
    Okay.
    Ready. Set.
    Gooo…

    Pope Slap doo doo doo doo pope slap doo doo doo doo Pope slap doo doo doo doo Cardinal slap doo doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo- Bishop slap doo doo doo doo……nah.
    It will never catch on.

    [ Maybe in Germany ? ]

