Secret Agent Man

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Something for the weekend.  Secret Agent Man by Johnny Rivers.  Back in the sixties my family all enjoyed the show Secret Agent starring the late, great actor Patrick McGoohan as agent John Drake.  A Catholic with a strong faith, McGoohan refused to take on rules that required him to seduce women or to engage in excessive violence.  He was passionately in love with his one and only wife and wrote her love notes each day.  Modern audiences probably know him best for his role as King Edward Longshanks in Braveheart, a film he had qualms about due to its historical inaccuracies.  For me his greatest role was as Number Six in The Prisoner.  In an industry that rewards lock step conformity, McGoohan was always very much his own man.

More to explorer

Thought For the Day

Saturday, January 4, AD 2020 No Comments

Half Staff

Saturday, January 4, AD 2020 1 Comment

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a press conference held on Capitol Hill Friday, mourning Democrat

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton

Saturday, January 4, AD 2020 No Comments

If only we keep courage, we will go to Heaven on horseback instead of idling and creeping along! Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.