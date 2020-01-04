Something for the weekend. Secret Agent Man by Johnny Rivers. Back in the sixties my family all enjoyed the show Secret Agent starring the late, great actor Patrick McGoohan as agent John Drake. A Catholic with a strong faith, McGoohan refused to take on rules that required him to seduce women or to engage in excessive violence. He was passionately in love with his one and only wife and wrote her love notes each day. Modern audiences probably know him best for his role as King Edward Longshanks in Braveheart, a film he had qualms about due to its historical inaccuracies. For me his greatest role was as Number Six in The Prisoner. In an industry that rewards lock step conformity, McGoohan was always very much his own man.