Hollywood Hears Unpleasant Truths

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.  You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Ricky Gervais, Opening Monologue, Golden Globes, January 5, 2019

 

 

 

Comedian Ricky Gervais scorches Hollywood in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards.  As he indicates, this will doubtless be the last time that he hosts a Hollywood award show.  Watch it and especially the last minute.

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Melanius

Monday, January 6, AD 2020 1 Comment

HE was a native of Placs or Plets, in the diocess of Vannes in Brittany, and had served God with great fervour

PopeWatch: Mary

Monday, January 6, AD 2020 2 Comments

The North is full of tangled things and texts and aching eyes And dead is all the innocence of anger and surprise,

Thought For the Day

Sunday, January 5, AD 2020 No Comments

3 Comments

  2. No “industry” gives itself more awards than entertainment. These programs, which I ignore, are the game of television in January and February. Therefore, I found better stuff to watch on YouTube, like trains, Country balls, etc.

  3. Have they ever not given an award due to lack of sufficient quality in a category? if so, and they were truthful, we’d be watching rerun’s of old “Dagwood” movies at that time, instead of this rancid annual display of hyper-narcissistic self-indulgence for engaging in making dark, dirty, and depressing films.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.