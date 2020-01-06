Hollywood Hears Unpleasant Truths

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Ricky Gervais, Opening Monologue, Golden Globes, January 5, 2019

Comedian Ricky Gervais scorches Hollywood in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards. As he indicates, this will doubtless be the last time that he hosts a Hollywood award show. Watch it and especially the last minute.