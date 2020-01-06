Hollywood Hears Unpleasant Truths

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”
Ricky Gervais, Opening Monologue, Golden Globes, January 5, 2019
Comedian Ricky Gervais scorches Hollywood in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards. As he indicates, this will doubtless be the last time that he hosts a Hollywood award show. Watch it and especially the last minute.
Great finish….”don’t do your little preaching ect”…..it’s about time!
No “industry” gives itself more awards than entertainment. These programs, which I ignore, are the game of television in January and February. Therefore, I found better stuff to watch on YouTube, like trains, Country balls, etc.
Have they ever not given an award due to lack of sufficient quality in a category? if so, and they were truthful, we’d be watching rerun’s of old “Dagwood” movies at that time, instead of this rancid annual display of hyper-narcissistic self-indulgence for engaging in making dark, dirty, and depressing films.