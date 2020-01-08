Brief World War III, Wasn’t It?

The tempest over Iran is instructive. President Trump has no interest in the futile task of attempting to transform the Middle East into a haven of Jeffersonian Democracy. His foreign policy begins and ends with the interests of the United States. As a result, he ended the idiotic Iran deal which was basically a green light for Iran to slowly gain nuclear weapons. When the mullahs decided to divert their rebellious people by attacking the US in Iraq, Trump reacted promptly and decisively. Trump critics were horrified, screaming that he was starting World War III. Then the mullahs pulled the rug out from under the critics by “retaliating” with missile attacks on US bases in Iraq that seemed to be designed to avoid US casualties. (There were none.) The government of Iran notified the US through the Swiss that this was the only “retaliation” that they intended. Trump responds by threatening further economic sanctions against Iran, but stating that he is willing to negotiate with Iran to resolve its differences with the US.
This was predictable. Trump understands, as his critics did not, that Iran is a true paper tiger, to borrow Mao’s phrase. Their population is breaking out in riots, the Iranian economy is a shambles and the price of oil is down. The US, thanks to fracking which the Democrats would end, is now a net exporter of oil. If Iran was suicidal enough to actually want a war, Trump could block the straits of Hormuz to shut down all Iranian oil exports. He would bomb their oil pipelines into oblivion. He would sink the Iranian pathetic excuse for a Navy. US missile strikes would wreak havoc on their energy grid, as the Iranian population grows hungrier and more restive. The mullahs realize this, and that is why they backed down.
Trump is the complete novice in foreign affairs, but in the few days of furor over Iran he demonstrated that he has an accurate assessment of Iran, and his critics do not. Well played, Mr. President, very well played.
“President Trump has no interest in the futile task of attempting to transform the Middle East into a haven of Jeffersonian Democracy.“
An especially futile task while the Middle East chokes with the iron boot of Islam on its neck.
Trump saw Iran’s “retaliation” for what it was, an attempt to save face.
In just under ten minutes, it was a good address, particularly due to its brevity. There are two criticisms I have of the address. One, the Oval Office would have made a better backdrop. Two, although I agree with the substance, I found his criticizing the previous administration a bit counterproductive in terms of optics. After all, conservatives gave Obama grief for blaming Bush.
This just in from the Babylon Bee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/iranians-to-outsource-propaganda-to-msnbc
Donald Trump – a president who actually leads. Thank you, God.
Brief, but very costly to Canada and the Ukraine.
Iran too I suppose. They managed to kill more Iranians than we did: roughly 5 for every 1 we killed —12 to 1 if count dual-citizens.
When ever Bush acted on his foreign policy the Left/Media were right there accusing him of wrong doing or being ignorant in the ways of the world whether his actions merited their criticisms or not. Obama got a free ride from the media when it came to his poor excuse of a foreign policy whether it be Benghazi or the bribing of Iran with billions and which is why I am absolutely thrilled that Trump criticized the former administration and let the American people know why this situation came to a head with Iran. It was about time someone did. Was it good for optics? I don’t care if it wasn’t. The truth needed to be told and he went there pointed to the man-child Obama who is still knee deep in the swamp.
Trump doesn’t do or say things that are normally expected from a president or statesman. He never did and in my mind he never will. Good. I’m tired of diplo-speak . I too am happy with Trump and his unconventional ways of leading our nation. It works and I’m glad for it.
President Trump says what he means and does what he says more than any other politician in recent memory. Coupled with his genuine respect for Christianity he is precisely the man we need leading this country at this time. Thank God for him and may God continue to bless us in our time of need with his continued leadership.