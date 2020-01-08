Brief World War III, Wasn’t It?

The tempest over Iran is instructive. President Trump has no interest in the futile task of attempting to transform the Middle East into a haven of Jeffersonian Democracy. His foreign policy begins and ends with the interests of the United States. As a result, he ended the idiotic Iran deal which was basically a green light for Iran to slowly gain nuclear weapons. When the mullahs decided to divert their rebellious people by attacking the US in Iraq, Trump reacted promptly and decisively. Trump critics were horrified, screaming that he was starting World War III. Then the mullahs pulled the rug out from under the critics by “retaliating” with missile attacks on US bases in Iraq that seemed to be designed to avoid US casualties. (There were none.) The government of Iran notified the US through the Swiss that this was the only “retaliation” that they intended. Trump responds by threatening further economic sanctions against Iran, but stating that he is willing to negotiate with Iran to resolve its differences with the US.

This was predictable. Trump understands, as his critics did not, that Iran is a true paper tiger, to borrow Mao’s phrase. Their population is breaking out in riots, the Iranian economy is a shambles and the price of oil is down. The US, thanks to fracking which the Democrats would end, is now a net exporter of oil. If Iran was suicidal enough to actually want a war, Trump could block the straits of Hormuz to shut down all Iranian oil exports. He would bomb their oil pipelines into oblivion. He would sink the Iranian pathetic excuse for a Navy. US missile strikes would wreak havoc on their energy grid, as the Iranian population grows hungrier and more restive. The mullahs realize this, and that is why they backed down.

Trump is the complete novice in foreign affairs, but in the few days of furor over Iran he demonstrated that he has an accurate assessment of Iran, and his critics do not. Well played, Mr. President, very well played.