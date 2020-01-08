CNN: Fake News R Us

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—CNN has slammed the world’s best satire site, The Babylon Bee, after CNN executives realized that “fake news” articles on the website were getting at least as much social media traction as their own.

“There ain’t room in this internet for the both of us,” growled one CNN anchor on the air Monday evening. “There simply aren’t enough people out there for us to fool with our fake news stories and The Babylon Bee to fool with their satire. There isn’t enough clickbait and outrage traffic to go around.”

Reporters at the media outlet also pointed out that their news was “much faker” than The Babylon Bee’s.

“They’re obviously amateurs over there at The Bee,” said Brian Stelter. “A lot of times, their reporting comes true. If you’re gonna do fake news, do it right — 100% fake, guaranteed, 24/7. They really should learn from the pros over here at CNN.”

Go here to read the rest. Take away the fake news from CNN and all that would be left would be a 24-7 test pattern.