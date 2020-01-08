Gravatar Poll

As faithful readers know we have been experimenting this week with Gravatars for our commenters who do not have personalized Gravatars.  Do you prefer the current ones?  The “monster” Gravatars?  The old Flag and Eagle?  Let us know in the comboxes.  Go here to set up a free personalized Gravatar.

8 Comments

  2. I thought I had one set up.

    Eh… may be the monster ones.

    Surprised you haven’t found a star trek option.

  5. The American Flag and Eagle is always perfect for The American Catholic and myself. However any avatar is good as long as I can speak my mind and share truth. Thank you and prosperity in the New Year: The Jewish, the Chinese, the Russian and ours. I needed to get inclusive, although I know that good will is inclusive, always has been and always will be.

  8. I would like everyone to personalize their avatars.

    I would also like a change from the Cross/Eagle/Flag avatar as default.

    I was able to find on the Internet new default avatar settings. They are:

    1. Flat Hash, which uses lego-looking avatars.
    2. Unicorns, which are unicorn avatars.
    3. Robots, which you all are seeing right now.
    4. Monster, self-explanatory.
    5. Robot Heads, self-explanatory.

    The original database, which no one likes are the following:
    1. The Gravatar Logo.
    2. Identicon, generic abstract art garbage.
    3. Wavatar, which is the lead pic for this post.
    4. Monster ID.
    5. Retro, the pixel-looking video games from the 80s, an example is the ‘Space-Invader’.

    What will it be?

    For now, Robots looks to be the most popular.

    I like the ‘Flat Hash’.

