“I think I can safely say that nobody understands Quantum Mechanics.“—Richard Feynman, The Character of Physical Law, Chapter 6

Pardon the shameless self-promotion, but I want to promote my new ebook, “Mysteries: Quantum & Theological.” It’s now available on Amazon.com in print replica format (for reading on tablets and computers, animations available.) and will shortly be available as an ebook proper (epub3 format) on Kobo, Scribd and other outlets.

In this book I’ve tried to show how quantum mechanics is strange, but still possibly relevant to our appreciation of theological mysteries. This is not an unusual endeavor: one of the conferences called by Pope St. John Paul II on Science and Divine Intervention was on quantum mechanics and another on quantum cosmology.

The book is divided into three chapters: Chapter 1 on a science background required to appreciate (if not understand) quantum mysteries and a history of the development of the theory; Chapter 2 on quantum strangeness (entanglement, the wave-particle duality, the double slit experiment, and the delayed choice experiment); Chapter 3 on possible intersections of quantum mechanics with theological issues.

The approach is non-mathematical and pictorial. I wouldn’t call it “Quantum Mechanics for Dummies,” because lots of people (my wife for one) who are intelligent are turned off by math. There are links to videos and web material for those who want to explore. Some of the material has been published in one or another of my blogs, but there is much new material. I’ve tried to tie all this together.

For those who don’t want to buy the book but would like a freebie, please indicate so in a comment. I’ll email you a pdf file with animations. Cost: review (favorable or unfavorable) on the Amazon.com site for the book.

I’ll end this screed with a quote from my favorite saint, St. Augustine of Hippo

“It is also necessary—may God grant it!—that in providing others with books to read I myself should make progress, and that in trying to answer their questions I myself should find what I am seeking.

Therefore at the command of God our Lord and with his help, I have undertaken not so much to discourse with authority on matters known to me as to know them better by discoursing devoutly of them.” St. Augustine of Hippo, The Trinity I,8.

NOTE:

The featured image is of Schrodinger’s Cat, the famous paradox of a cat both alive and dead until you observe it.