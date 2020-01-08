PopeWatch: The Gay Heresy

An article at Lifesite News demonstrates that the Gay heresy is the biggest cancer eating away at the Church:

In Bishop Drainey’s response to the concerned Catholics, he stressed on several occasions that the LGBT+ ministry has been established in keeping with various statements from Pope Francis, including the call in his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium to reach out to the “peripheries” of society.

Bishop Drainey has stated that in his letters in response to the Catholics that the diocesan LGBT+ “ministry”’ is “fully within the teaching of the Catholic Church” and that it has not taken part in an actual “Pride” parade, but rather simply been present at the event for pastoral reasons.

In one of his letters in response to the Catholics, Bishop Drainey stated that one of the reasons for the diocese beginning the LGBT+ ministry was his concern regarding “anti-Catholic” groups and their attempts to “completely change or destroy the moral compass of our society.”

The Catholics pointed out to Bishop Drainey that the pictures available on the “ministry’s” social media pages indicate that the event was welcomed by the diocese. There are a number of pictures of the last year’s York “Pride” parade on the “ministry” Facebook page, as well as pictures from their stall. They further point out that the event is supported by a number of sponsors, several of whom are explicit in their support for homosexual lifestyles, contrary to clear Catholic teaching.

Go here to read the rest. The Church over the past 2000 years has successfully confronted many heresies. However, few heresies have enjoyed as much official support within the Church as the Gay heresy. One has to go back to the Arian heresy of the fourth century for a parallel. The Gay heresy holds that the teachings of the Church have been wrong in regard to sex only within marriage between a man and a woman being licit, and the heresy also holds that governments may properly use the law to persecute those who hold to the traditional teachings of the Church in this area. It seeks to elevate sexual pleasure, however arrived at, as the supreme good. It is impossible to understand the current pontificate without understand the role played by the lavender mafia, now barely concealed, behind the scenes at the Vatican and throughout the Church.