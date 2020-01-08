PopeWatch: The Gay Heresy

An article at Lifesite News demonstrates that the Gay heresy is the biggest cancer eating away at the Church:
In Bishop Drainey’s response to the concerned Catholics, he stressed on several occasions that the LGBT+ ministry has been established in keeping with various statements from Pope Francis, including the call in his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium to reach out to the “peripheries” of society.
Bishop Drainey has stated that in his letters in response to the Catholics that the diocesan LGBT+ “ministry”’ is “fully within the teaching of the Catholic Church” and that it has not taken part in an actual “Pride” parade, but rather simply been present at the event for pastoral reasons.
In one of his letters in response to the Catholics, Bishop Drainey stated that one of the reasons for the diocese beginning the LGBT+ ministry was his concern regarding “anti-Catholic” groups and their attempts to “completely change or destroy the moral compass of our society.”
The Catholics pointed out to Bishop Drainey that the pictures available on the “ministry’s” social media pages indicate that the event was welcomed by the diocese. There are a number of pictures of the last year’s York “Pride” parade on the “ministry” Facebook page, as well as pictures from their stall. They further point out that the event is supported by a number of sponsors, several of whom are explicit in their support for homosexual lifestyles, contrary to clear Catholic teaching.
Go here to read the rest. The Church over the past 2000 years has successfully confronted many heresies. However, few heresies have enjoyed as much official support within the Church as the Gay heresy. One has to go back to the Arian heresy of the fourth century for a parallel. The Gay heresy holds that the teachings of the Church have been wrong in regard to sex only within marriage between a man and a woman being licit, and the heresy also holds that governments may properly use the law to persecute those who hold to the traditional teachings of the Church in this area. It seeks to elevate sexual pleasure, however arrived at, as the supreme good. It is impossible to understand the current pontificate without understand the role played by the lavender mafia, now barely concealed, behind the scenes at the Vatican and throughout the Church.
This is what reaching out to the peripheries looks like;
https://couragerc.org/
Informational booths at Pride events and other outreach activities will help.
It’s one soul at a time but it’s honest.
No one needs a rainbow flag draped over the altar of sacrifice to SHOW how supportive the Church is to their, gay, identity. They do need others who have walked where they walk and have finally found Truth and Peace within chastity and the sacraments of our Holy Catholic Church.
The Truth will set them free.
Rubbish from the Mafia chains them down to be nothing more than prey.
Wasn’t aware of Couragerc.org. Philip, thank you for the link. It is helpful to be able to pass on that there is an organization that in keeping with Church doctrine ministers to LBGT Catholics.
Your welcome CAM.
The organization is solid Catholic doctrine and forgiveness. Brought about through self giving love that mirrors that of the Saints and of course Christ himself.
This is my go to site when I encounter a gay individual who professes love for God. God indeed Loves him more than they can imagine. Courage helps them to experience that love, real honest love, where chastity pushes out lust, creating a space for Peace. The abuse of broken relationships and harmful behaviors are repaired and the body made whole.
Their true identity is found in Him who made them and in this journey to true self discovery the renewed individual are able to rescue others who are trapped in homosexuality lifestyle.
One soul at a time.