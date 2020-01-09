Ezra Pound Couldn’t Have Said it Better

Dave Griffey at Daffey Thoughts reads Mark Shea so we don’t have to:

Of the type that leads to 9/11s, mass killings, atrocities and terror regimes. Here (apparently in reference to President Trump’s speech following last nights rocket attacks):

Enough said.

Other than that I, too, praise God for peace. I hope and pray all leaders have their hearts softened and are guided by the Spirit away from the hatred and blind rage that can so easily propel the world into conflicts and violence.

FWIW, anyone forgetting this:

You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘You shall not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.’ But I tell you that anyone who is angry with a brother or sister will be subject to judgment. Again, anyone who says to a brother or sister, ‘Raca,’ is answerable to the court. And anyone who says, ‘You fool!’ will be in danger of the fire of hell.

Is not a person worth listening to where the call for peace and loving of one’s neighbor is concerned. I would rather listen to the Iranian leadership discuss human rights. Instead, I look for those who are serious about pursuing this:

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.