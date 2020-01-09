- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- More
Ezra Pound Couldn’t Have Said it Better
Dave Griffey at Daffey Thoughts reads Mark Shea so we don’t have to: Of the type that leads to 9/11s, mass killings,
10 Comments
Let me guess, not only are they not gone, the glaciers are in very robust condition.
.
So are Lakes Michigan and Huron.
Don’t forget that England has been wiped out.
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/353125/
22 If what a prophet proclaims in the name of the LORD does not take place or come true, that is a message the LORD has not spoken. That prophet has spoken presumptuously, so do not be alarmed.
Deuteronomy 18:22
Did Paul write those signs?
“Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 issue of Mademoiselle. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.”
The Spirit if chicken little lives on.
Oh. btw……..Save the planet. Eat a global warming alarmist! Or is it Climate Change?
Next week they will come up with “Nature Illness.” Better start making aluminum hats..you know..to reflect the ray’s back up.
Seriously. A recent study indicates that the ozone layer above the arctic has been repairing itself. The hole measured recently by estimates is considerably smaller than previous estimates.
I’ll search it out.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/nov/05/ozone-layer-healing-after-aerosols-un-northern-hemisphere
Funny you mention the ozone hole. I saw that PBS ran some kind of self-congratulatory documentary about the ozone hole being some kind of environmental science public policy success story.
Because we banned chloroflorocarbons or something.
link
Well, it’s time to get on my soap box and vent my spleen again. If environmentalists really believed in the fiction of anthropogenic global warming from fossil fuel carbon emissions, then why do the overwhelming majority oppose carbon-free nuclear energy? Now that said, I do think it’s an untried experiment to continuously dump billions of tons of pollutants into the atmosphere every year. That said:
No electricity kills.
Electricity from coal kills, but less than no electricity.
Electricity from oil kills, but less than coal.
Electricity from gas kills, but less than oil.
Electricity from nuclear kills, but less than gas.
And electricity from wind and solar isn’t available when you need it – no sunlight, no wind, no electricity. Capacity factor less than 30% (claims of 40 to 50% are bull crap). Grid can’t support more than 20% renewable because variations in sunlight and wind make for grid instabilities – always need fossil fuel spinning reserve backup. Every renewable energy facility is a methane burning plant.
Now for objections to nuclear (capacity factor greater than 92%).
Fears of spent nuclear fuel? Bull crap – spent fuel still has 95% of the original energy content that can be extracted using fast neutron burner reactors, making the need for a million year geologic repository a moot point. In fact, did you know that a Candu heavy water reactor can receive the spent fuel right out of a US pressurized or boiling water reactor and burn it again with minimal reprocessing and no weapons proliferation risk?
Fears of nuclear explosion or nuclear weapons proliferation? Bull crap – US and Candu reactors are fueled to less than 5% U-235 and you need great than 92% U-235 or Pu-239 for a bomb. Explosion impossible. And during operation there’s too much Pu-240 mixed in with Pu-239 to make any useable weapon. That’s why the first few North Korean bombs fizzled out. Pu-240 is very radioactive and generates a lot of heat due to radioactive decay, but unless you got a fast neutron reactor, it’s next to useless.
Fears of Chernobyl? Bull crap – that mad Soviet design was built as a weapons breeder of Pu-239, and it had a positive void coefficient of reactivity (graphite moderated, light water cooled – a disaster in the making). So when the commies did a special main turbine coast down test, overriding regular reactor protection, the inevitable happened – physics. That’s why NO US reactor has a positive void coefficient, and why the Candus’ positive void coefficient (due to the resonance escape probability in U-238) is completely swamped by the negative temperature coefficient of reactivity. Whether it’s God’s divine law or God’s physical law, God is not mocked.
Fears of Fukushima? Hey, what dope puts his emergency diesel generators on the beach where the air intakes can be flooded by high waves? TEPCO, that’s who! General Electric, the designers of the reactors at Fukushima, warned TEPCO back in the 80s that a once in a hundred years a tsunami might happened. TEPCO said that the last one was 60 years previous, so the Japanese rolled the dice. God took them up on their wager and they lost. Again, God is not mocked. Dumb idiot engineering always causes disaster. Yet NO ON died as a result of radiation from Fukushima – NO ONE!
We’ve been using reactors since the 1950s when Rickover had the USS Nautilus built. I have stood over spent nuclear fuel pools, have entered radiation areas, have worked on radioactively contaminated equipment. If nuclear is so dangerous, then why I am NOT dead? In fact, why does the US Navy trust 19 year olds to operate aircraft carrier 500 megawatt nuclear reactors?
One more time – Deaths per Terawatt Hour:
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2016/06/update-of-death-per-terawatt-hour-by.html
Nuclear is safer than hydro, coal, oil, gas, wind and solar. Period. But except for Enoch, Elijah, Mary, and a handful of astronauts and cosmonauts, we ain’t a’gonna make it off the planet alive. We don’t rate. So – if you want electricity, decide: which has the lowest mortality rate. Don’t be stupidly stubborn. Chose that one.
I wonder…if we were in the throes of an actual global cooling would the Algores of the world propose burning MORE fossil fuels rather than less if they truly believed that CO2 was controlled global heat?
I love Ricky Gervais speech.You ,Holltwood nobody know now that you’re not the belly button of the world. Your immoral lifestyle make me sick.