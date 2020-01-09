I Am Shocked, Shocked!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

More to explorer

Ezra Pound Couldn’t Have Said it Better

Thursday, January 9, AD 2020 2 Comments

Dave Griffey at Daffey Thoughts reads Mark Shea so we don’t have to: Of the type that leads to 9/11s, mass killings,

Hah!

Thursday, January 9, AD 2020 10 Comments

History: Great Events or Great Men and Great Women?

Thursday, January 9, AD 2020 6 Comments

  One of the abiding debates in History is whether it is shaped primarily by vast forces at work in human civilizations

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.