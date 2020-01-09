Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Brithwald

HE was abbot of Glastenbury, but resigning that dignity, came to the little monastery of Riculf, or Riculver, near the isle of Thanet in Kent, that he might improve himself in the study of the holy scriptures, in the neighbourhood of Saint Theodorus; after whose death he was promoted to the see of Canterbury, in 692, in which he sat thirty-seven years and six months, a living rule of perfection to this church. He died in 731. See John of Glastenbury, published by Hearne; William of Malmesbury, in the antiquities of Glastenbury, published by Thomas Gale; and Bede, l. 5. c. 9. and 24.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints

