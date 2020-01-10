Good, Evil and Crossfires

A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about his personal safety, is a miserable creature who has no chance of being free, unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself. As long as justice and injustice have not terminated their ever-renewing fight for ascendancy in the affairs of mankind, human beings must be willing, when need is, to do battle for the one against the other.

John Stuart Mill

News that I missed, courtesy of The Battle Bee:

CORUSCANT—Journalists at Coruscant News Network, Mustafar Satellite News Broad Casting, and the Core-planets Broadcasting System have cautioned people against blaming the Empire for blowing up Alderaan.

“Some innocent people were caught in the crossfire of reckless escalation,” wrote one MSNBC journalist. “It’s tragic that it had to come to his — it all could have been avoided if it weren’t for that darn Princess Leia escalating tensions with the Empire.”

Many mainstream media sites refused to blame the Empire for blowing up the planet, reporting that “Alderaan just tragically exploded.” “Stuff like this happens,” said CBS reporter M’iika C’rett’afa on a holographic broadcast, shrugging. “Honestly, when their communications were cut off, they should have known there was about to be an invasion, since that’s the only thing that communications getting cut off could mean. It’s kinda their fault. What can you do, you know?”

Journalists defended their approach by saying that they didn’t want to upset the Empire, or it might kinda be their fault if a planet like Dantooine or a moon like Yavin IV were to be exploded next.

Those darn good guys. If they would simply give up to the bad guys fewer innocents would be killed in the cross fire, and then the innocents could be killed leisurely by the bad guys. Hey, wait a minute—