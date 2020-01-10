Polls

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

U.S.—President Trump’s approval rating among terrorists hit an all-time low today according to a CNN poll. This comes just days after he killed several of them.

Of those surveyed, only six percent of terrorists–mostly white nationalists–said they approve of Trump’s performance. Of the 94 percent who disapproved, just half said they would like to see the president dead. The others claimed they would be perfectly happy with a pallet full of cash.

Trump was briefed on the issue this morning, but it is unclear whether or not he was paying attention. He did, however, offer a thumbs up in between bites of chocolate ice cream, according to CNN. 

“We need to understand the importance of these numbers,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, who participated in the poll. “These numbers not only tell us how terrorists view our president, but they also represent widespread disapproval of the American idea in general. If we can murder terrorists, it’s only a matter of time before we order drone strikes on our own citizens.”

Go here to read the rest.  Democrats are reportedly seeking to make hay of this weakness among the crucial terrorist demographic.

3 Comments

  1. “Of the 94 percent who disapproved, just half said they would like to see the president dead. The others claimed they would be perfectly happy with a pallet full of cash.”

    Hummm.
    Let’s give 1/2 of the 94%, the cash with the understanding that they will be deported and shot on site if they step on American soil. A solution to drain the swamp. ???

  2. CNN took to piping in Iranian State TV directly to their network in US airports wishing all US flight passengers a safe flight in a world now made unsafe by the “orange” man.
    “Things were better when we only killed a few hundred Americans per year, said the Terrorist network, now you have to ask yourself Do you feel safer?”
    Airports in the US were shaken by black, white, yellow and orange American men shouting at the networks broadcast something to the effect of “go fornicate yourself”.
    CNN being in a bubble created by their own arrogance was unable to report these events.

