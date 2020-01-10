Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Ana of the Angels

Ana, my child, I have prepared this habit for you. Leave all to God. Nothing will be wanting to you.
Saint Catherine of Siena to Blessed Ana of the Angels upon Ana entering the religious life.
Ana, my child, I have prepared this habit for you. Leave all to God. Nothing will be wanting to you.
Saint Catherine of Siena to Blessed Ana of the Angels upon Ana entering the religious life.
A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about
Congress passed a virtue signaling attempt to bind the President’s hands on any further military action in regard to Iran. It has
2 Comments
Thanks Don. I am facing a big family crisis and needed to hear this.
Prayers on the way for you Bob!