Thought For the Day

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

More to explorer

Good, Evil and Crossfires

Friday, January 10, AD 2020 No Comments

A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about

Our First Undeclared War

Friday, January 10, AD 2020 1 Comment

Congress passed a virtue signaling attempt to bind the President’s hands on any further military action in regard to Iran.  It has

Polls

Friday, January 10, AD 2020 3 Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   U.S.—President Trump’s approval rating among terrorists hit an all-time low today according

One Comment

  1. When ideas go from potentiality to reality the ideas are treason as in: Inflicting LGBT, pornography, alternate life styles, death, immorality and perjury on a minor captive audience in public school, using our tax money that belongs to the taxpayers even when administered by the administration is treason against the commonwealth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.