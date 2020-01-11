Thought For the Day

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Hattip to Amanda Servello.

 

Clovis was a chieftain of the Franks in the late fifth and early sixth centuries.  He laid the framework for Frankish domination of Gaul and is the Father of France.  A pagan, he was converted to the Faith primarily through the prayers and loving example of his Catholic wife Clotilde.  In the battle of Tolbiac where the Alemanni were defeating his Franks, he cried out to the God of Clotilde that he would convert if victory was granted to him.  He won and began instruction in the Faith under Saint Remigius, Bishop of Reims.  The Saint told Clovis when he was baptized on Christmas Day 496:  Bow thy head, O Sicambrian, adore what thou hast burned and burn what thou hast adored! 

While instructing Clovis in the Faith, Saint Remigius read the Passion of Our Lord to Clovis.  Clovis was deeply moved and finally got up, hefted his battle-axe, his franciscus, and shouted, O, if only my brave Franks and I had been there we would have avenged the insults to our God!

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Francisca Salesia Aviat

Saturday, January 11, AD 2020 No Comments

To forget myself entirely. Saint Francisca Salesia Aviat

PopeWatch: Guido

Saturday, January 11, AD 2020 2 Comments

  The Vatican announced today a new position:  Papal Bouncer.  The first official Papal Bouncer will be Brother Guido Teppista, a member

An American in Paris

Saturday, January 11, AD 2020 No Comments

Something for the weekend.  An American in Paris (1928).  One of the deathless masterpieces completed by George Gershwin in a brief life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.