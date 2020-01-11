Thought For the Day

Hattip to Amanda Servello.

Clovis was a chieftain of the Franks in the late fifth and early sixth centuries. He laid the framework for Frankish domination of Gaul and is the Father of France. A pagan, he was converted to the Faith primarily through the prayers and loving example of his Catholic wife Clotilde. In the battle of Tolbiac where the Alemanni were defeating his Franks, he cried out to the God of Clotilde that he would convert if victory was granted to him. He won and began instruction in the Faith under Saint Remigius, Bishop of Reims. The Saint told Clovis when he was baptized on Christmas Day 496: Bow thy head, O Sicambrian, adore what thou hast burned and burn what thou hast adored!

While instructing Clovis in the Faith, Saint Remigius read the Passion of Our Lord to Clovis. Clovis was deeply moved and finally got up, hefted his battle-axe, his franciscus, and shouted, O, if only my brave Franks and I had been there we would have avenged the insults to our God!