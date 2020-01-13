- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- More
Technology:
The Doom of Civilization?*
“…and we also know that almost every person, including children, was issued a device that enabled them to see and hear one
2 Comments
That photo of late. The one with Joe and Hunter. It look like it was on the cover of Popular Mechanics but you couldn’t read the word Mechanics.
It must of been the cover of Popular Malfeasance.
That makes sense.
He can’t be bought or controlled and he’s coming for their crime/graft syndicates. Ergo, they must 24/7 destroy “Orange Man Bad!”
Plus, they hate us ordinary Americans and everything we are.