PopeWatch: Pope v. Pope

This is why popes should not retire:
Former pope Benedict XVI has publicly urged his successor Pope Francis not to open the Catholic priesthood up to married men, in a plea that Sunday stunned Vatican experts.
The ex-pontiff, who retired in 2013, issued the defence of clerical celibacy in a book written with arch-conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah, extracts of which were published in exclusive by France’s Le Figaro.
“I cannot keep silent!” Benedict wrote in the book, which follows an extraordinary meeting of bishops from the Amazonian at the Vatican last year that recommended the ordination of married men in certain circumstances.
The pope emeritus, 92, and Sarah from Guinea weighed in on the controversial question of whether or not to allow “viri probati” — married “men of proven virtue” — to join the priesthood.
Francis is currently considering allowing it in remote locations, such as the Amazon, where communities seldom have Mass due to a lack of priests, and is expected to publish his decision in the coming weeks.
The pair asked the whole Church not to be “swayed” by “bad pleas, theatrics, diabolical lies, fashionable errors that want to devalue priestly celibacy.
Pachamama to ya’ baby.
Retirement would be a Very Great thing for Francis to consider.
Latin rite clergy should maintain the discipline of celibacy. There is Biblical precedence for this:
1st Corinthians 7:8, 32-35
8 To the unmarried and the widows I say that it is well for them to remain single as I do…….32 I want you to be free from anxieties. The unmarried man is anxious about the affairs of the Lord, how to please the Lord; 33 but the married man is anxious about worldly affairs, how to please his wife, 34 and his interests are divided. And the unmarried woman or girl is anxious about the affairs of the Lord, how to be holy in body and spirit; but the married woman is anxious about worldly affairs, how to please her husband. 35 I say this for your own benefit, not to lay any restraint upon you, but to promote good order and to secure your undivided devotion to the Lord.
Nevertheless, we know from Sacred Scripture that even St. Peter was married. Furthermore, St. Paul gives instructions that clergy should be the husbands of one wife.
1st Timothy 3:2-3
2 Now a bishop must be above reproach, the husband of one wife, temperate, sensible, dignified, hospitable, an apt teacher, 3 no drunkard, not violent but gentle, not quarrelsome, and no lover of money.
We also know that married Anglican priests have been accepted into the Latin rite (Father Dwight Longenecker comes to mind), and that Eastern rite Catholic priests may be married prior to ordination (but bishops must be unmarried).
I am NOT discounting the arguments laid out by two august Churchmen far more knowledgeable in theology than I shall ever be: Cardinal Sarah and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Nor do I think the heretic on the Throne of St. Peter has any good intention by authorizing marriage of Latin rite priests in the Amazon or anywhere else for that matter. Indeed, as I recall (please correct me if I err), it was around the turn of the first millennium that celibacy became mandated in the Latin rite due to corruption.
Again, I am NOT saying celibacy in the Latin rite should be abandoned. But I am saying that (1) it wasn’t always that way in both Scripture and history, and (2) our Eastern rite brethren and Anglican converts don’t have this as a discipline.
I’m less concerned about married priests of a incomplete ordination to the priesthood* than I am about “deaconettes.”
*my possibly faulty understanding is that viri probati will only be permitted to celebrate the sacrifice of the mass. As they will not be hearing confessions and granting absolution, and as one is not supposed to receive the Eucharist in a state of mortal sin, this seems to me to defeat the declared intention of ordaining married men of proven character in the first place.
(N.b. I don’t belong to the school of thought that says it’s next to impossible to commit a mortal sin unless you really really go out of your way to do so.)
Why was the co-authored book promoting priestly celibacy released after the Amazonian Synod? Why not before, when it would have had more influence? Monday morning quarterbacks.
Poor as a church mouse…..On a practical note how can the dioceses worldwide afford married priests? In my neck of the woods reading the published history of Cople Parish post Revolution, the parish had a hard time recruiting a married Episcopal priest because they couldn’t afford his salary. This even with a glebe manse or other habitation provided.
Cam, I believe this thrust for married clergy is one more attempt at destroying the Church. First, you are correct, we can’t afford the additional costs related to a married clergy. Second, the clergy will then seek outside employment which will lead to a decrease in the sacramental life of the Church.
Popes cannot “retire”. It is not possible. Christ did not leave room for that option. There is not, nor ever has been an “Emeritus”. Those who say it is so, must prove it from Scripture and Tradition. I see no evidence of it.
There is one Pope. There is no “Pope-Emeritus”; a meaningless word.
The Pope has spoken and he is an alignment with all other Popes, as any Catholic should expect.