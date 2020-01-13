“…and we also know that almost every person, including children, was issued a device that enabled them to see and hear one another, however far apart in the world they might be; that these devices were small enough to be carried in the palm of one’s hand; that they gave instant access to all the knowledge and music and opinions and writings in the world; and that in due course they displaced human memory and reasoning and even normal social intercourse [emphasis added]—an enabling and narcotic power that some say drove their possessors mad, to the extent that their introduction marked the beginning of the end of advanced civilization.”—Robert Harris, The Second Sleep, p. 145
My Good Lady, a technological Luddite, had been reading an alternative history novel, The Second Sleep by Robert Harris, and pointed out, with some satisfaction, the quote above to me. She has not used, is not now using, and pledges never to use cell phones.
I read the novel after she finished. It’s an homage (with some twists) to Walter Miller’s, “A Canticle for Leibowitz.” Rather than the Roman Catholic Church in America, it is the Anglican Church in England that preserves order after an apocalyptic wipeout of civilization as we now know it. Moreover, in “A Canticle for Leibowitz,” the Catholic Church (the Order of St. Leibowitz) preserves scientific knowledge (even though it doesn’t understand it), whereas in “The Second Sleep” the Anglican Church represses “Antiquarianism,” attempts to recover or renew scientific and technological knowledge.
I won’t say more about the book or even given my opinion of its literary merit. Go to the link given in the quote and you’ll see summaries and a variety of ratings. Rather, I’ll use the alternative future history presented in “The Second Sleep” to put the question: does technology kill culture?
THE QUESTION: DOES TECHNOLOGY KILL CULTURE?
Most of you reading this article will not remember a time when there was no TV and fewer perhaps, a time when there were no smart phones. Born in 1930, I grew up reading and listening to the radio–no TV. My first experience with TV was at Caltech and that didn’t distract from bridge, work, beer and other amusements of nerdy underclassmen.
My Good Lady and I restricted television time for our children and being near Toronto, they could focus their TV attention to “wholesome” Canadian programs (e.g. “The Friendly Giant”). (Canadians do have that outstanding virtue of being nice!) We paid them a penny a page to read and that habit continued with all five. Has that tradition continued with our grandchildren? Not so much.
Five or ten years ago, we would play board games with visiting grandchildren, see them reading. One of my daughters prohibited computers, tablets, smart phones, etc., until her children were over six and into first grade. These are the ones who still read (occasionally). Now our birthday and Christmas gifts of books are received with polite thanks and little enthusiasm. Most of the 11 who visit now spend their time on video games, either on Xbox or on smartphones. Very occasionally they talk to each other. We don’t interfere.
IS UNIVERSAL ACCESS TO INFORMATION ALL THAT VALUABLE?
Again, pardon the reminiscences of a cranky old physicist. It is true, as the quote suggests, that information of all sorts is now easily available to us. In researching material for my new ebook, “Mysteries: Quantum & Theological,” web resources were invaluable, and there are lots of links in the book to confirm that. I think back 55 years when I spent two weeks prowling the corridors of the Carnegie Tech Library trying to find the article by Schwinger that I needed to understand a particular application of density matrix techniques.
During the Second Week of Christmas I could turn to DivineOffice.org to find out which hymn, psalms, antonyms and readings were to be used for Morning Prayer. (This wasn’t always clear in the “Shorter Christian Prayer” little book I usually use.) I can go to YouTube to play Bjorling’s and Merrill’s moving duet from Les Pescheurs or hear Bill W talk about his voyage from the pits to sobriety, rather than go to a concert or a 12 Step meeting. And you, dear reader, can follow the links and do the same.
Now these shortcuts are fine. They make life easy. But ebooks don’t really replace a book, the feel, the heft of it in your hand. YouTube is great, but YouTube can’t replace a Mass, receiving the Body and Blood of our Lord, no matter how impressive the liturgy, the music, and the recorded homily might be. YouTube can’t replace a live concert experience, hearing the Chorus and Orchestra intone the majestic 2nd movement of Brahm’s German Requiem.
THE VERDICT?
So, what’s the verdict? I call for an informal poll: should we abolish the internet? Or wait and let civilization takes it spiral downward?
NOTE
*The featured image, the juicy apple with the superimposed image of you-know-who’s logo was inspired by another quote from “The Second Sleep.” The protagonist, a young priest sent to deliver a eulogy for a dead, heretical priest (an “Antiquarian”) finds an old cell phone in the dead priest’s desk:
“He turned it over. On the back was the ultimate symbol of the ancients’ hubris and blasphemy—an apple with a bite taken out of it.” Robert Harris, “The Second Sleep,” p.22
So, did Steve Jobs harken back to The Fall and the Tree of Knowledge in choosing the logo for his new personal computer?
4 Comments
But ebooks don’t really replace a book, the feel, the heft of it in your hand
Nor does a book replace the feel of a scroll, nor a scroll of a tablet.
The ebook does, however, replace the experience of reading to the point that I’ve seen my mom squint for a moment, tap the book page a couple of times, and then start laughing– because her “ebook” didn’t highlight and define a term. Or her eyes get tired, so she tries to punch the paper to increase text size.
My dad is back to reading almost as much as he did in the Army, with the tablet; if he falls asleep reading, he doesn’t lose his place.
All of my kids have been using “screens” since they were small; the first dedicated computer was when the eldest was 3, although we had learning programs on the TV before that. Through the Livingroom TV– screen use is social with us.
Has it done anything to their book reading?
The librarian got the giggles when I ended up punishing the kids for not taking care of a library book by limiting them to three books each. And yes, they demanded if they could check out books “for” the three that are not up to reading for themselves, yet. They get more ILLs than the local school kids combined.
My kids have also borrowed my phone on long trips because their tablets ran out of juice, and they wanted to finish the book they’d been reading. (Anyone wishing to opine that books never run out of power has clearly not traveled with a car full of small children that you want to run and play during stops; drinks and books mix poorly, plus we have limited space. Only one suitcase of books, plus any they can fit in lesson bags.)
We restrict specific games, and shows, and it’s not entirely along “must be educational” lines. It’s “must not be actively destructive.”
The kids do a lot of their lessons online, too, thanks to Education.com and Khan Academy.
(The eldest has decent cursive, at 10; the second has henscratch that makes it clear she inherited mine and also needs to work on fine motor control– which we already knew from mouse control issues, compared to her sister– and everyone younger than that is slightly ahead on penmanship.)
I suspect a lot of the problems come from kids learning from teachers who don’t, themselves, use technology for learning. The kids that were at the football party yesterday (holy crud, Kansas City!) were well behaved, used technology respectfully, and have the kind of parents that when I was a kid would tell you you’re not allowed to read when you’re visiting people, but now will tell you no tablets or listening to music with headphones on, too, and they actually have enough social interaction outside of school for it to stick.
While I understand the need for a story-hook, the scifi writer got it wrong:
the ability to look stuff up has vastly increased what folks know. It has also, though, very much pissed off the folks who could previously make stuff up on the fly and bull over opposition– the “bullshitters,” I think they were termed in a shared link here a few months back.
The culture is splitting up some– but it’s along the lines of the stories we tell, and choose. There’s going to be sub-groups, I’ve frequently compared video game groups to a bowling team, but they’re able to chat with all other “bowling team” type groups even it’s not the same game, much less the same guild.
Heck, I can explain some of the stuff to you– you don’t have to know that Louisoix Leveilleur is an Elezen, or what the heck an “elder Primal” might be to understand that the grandkids of a guy who died saving the world are going to be highly motivated to follow in his footsteps. (Final Fantasy 14, a massively multiplayer online roleplaying game.) You really don’t have to even know the sub-story to understand another sub-story with the summary of it is the duty of the strong to protect the weak, although the sub-story make the point very well.
The internet is but a small part of technology. I do not believe that the internet, by itself, is destroying civilization but, I am of the position that technology is a potent two edged sword and how technology is used can be negative or positive. I tend to see it in the negative, in the big picture. But, I am a Pessimist via first hand experience.
I beg the hosts’ pardons, but this gets into a theory I have been concocting which I call: “the asshole threshold.” The basics of it are that the longer two humans interact with each other, the odds of them getting angry with each other approach 1.
The natural tendency will then be for the humans to split apart unless there is some force forcing them to overcome their anger. If that force is lacking or insufficient, then the human group will split apart and the relationship fracture. For examples:
Siblings – They may fight, but the parents aren’t going to disown them and as children, they can’t survive on their own. Thus they end up crossing over the asshole threshold and resolving their fight. At least until they are older and then able to survive on their own – at which point you might see the siblings separate.
Spouses – The promise of marriage as well as cultural pressures can force a couple to resolve their conflict. As cultural pressures lessen, we see more marriages splitting apart.
Lodges – When these social groups were utilized as a private-entity solution to healthcare costs, conflicts would have to be resolved so everyone could keep their insurance. As jobs & government have taken over healthcare, the need is lessened and so have the lodges of old.
What nobody wants to admit is that, for better or for worse, technology has given us greater alternatives when it comes to mental needs. Once upon a time, if you wanted to fight boredom, you would have to suck it up and go make peace with the other members of the chess club. Now? You can go on steam and play billions of computer games without ever interacting with another person. Is your best friend just being the worst? Log onto one of a dozen social media sites and you can find all sort of new, better friends that will claim to love you.
You never have to worry about swallowing or wounding your pride ever again.
The only catch is that it was only by sticking together and having those social bonds be forged in the fires of overcoming anger was society, friendships, and families ever formed. Now that we can always opt out we can find nothing permanent, nothing real in our lives. That is why society is falling.
As ever with man, the problem with technology is that it enables our sinful natures, and the internet enables the worst of those.
Foxfier and Nate, you both make good arguments for the internet being beneficial. I guess it comes down to, as with lots of other stuff, how we as humans use a tool. A hammer can be used for building or as an assault instrument.