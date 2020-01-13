Thought For the Day

A writer who says that there are no truths, or that all truth is ‘merely relative,’ is asking you not to believe him. So don’t. Deconstruction deconstructs itself, and disappears up its own behind, leaving only a disembodied smile and a faint smell of sulphur.
Roger Scruton
Prayers for the soul of Roger Scruton. Almost singlehandedly he kept up the banner for philosphical conservatism in the UK. He will be missed. He died on January 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. His thoughts will live as long as Man values truth.
3 Comments
Truth isn’t relative, but it is relational.
In one video I made last year, I ranted at length about a line in a show, “Writers lie” and how angry I was about it. Too late I learn the great Sir Scruton had expressed it far better than I.
Farewell, sir. You were filled with a great wisdom that we will sorely miss.
What a fantastic quote, the above quote. That is poetry.
God rest his soul.