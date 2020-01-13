Thought For the Day

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

A writer who says that there are no truths, or that all truth is ‘merely relative,’ is asking you not to believe him. So don’t. Deconstruction deconstructs itself, and disappears up its own behind, leaving only a disembodied smile and a faint smell of sulphur.

Roger Scruton

 

 

Prayers for the soul of Roger Scruton.  Almost singlehandedly he kept up the banner for philosphical conservatism in the UK.  He will be missed.  He died on January 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.  His thoughts will live as long as Man values truth.

More to explorer

Technology:
The Doom of Civilization?*

Monday, January 13, AD 2020 4 Comments

“…and we also know that almost every person, including children, was issued a device that enabled them to see and hear one

World War Trump

Monday, January 13, AD 2020 No Comments

  News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WORLD—Critics have panned the long-awaited sequel to World War 2 this week,

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Veronica of Milan

Monday, January 13, AD 2020 No Comments

I must work while I can, while I have time. Saint Veronica of Milan

3 Comments

  2. In one video I made last year, I ranted at length about a line in a show, “Writers lie” and how angry I was about it. Too late I learn the great Sir Scruton had expressed it far better than I.

    Farewell, sir. You were filled with a great wisdom that we will sorely miss.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.