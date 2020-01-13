Thought For the Day

A writer who says that there are no truths, or that all truth is ‘merely relative,’ is asking you not to believe him. So don’t. Deconstruction deconstructs itself, and disappears up its own behind, leaving only a disembodied smile and a faint smell of sulphur.

Roger Scruton

Prayers for the soul of Roger Scruton. Almost singlehandedly he kept up the banner for philosphical conservatism in the UK. He will be missed. He died on January 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. His thoughts will live as long as Man values truth.