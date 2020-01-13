World War Trump

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WORLD—Critics have panned the long-awaited sequel to World War 2 this week, calling it “the most disappointing sequel since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“We were promised nuclear devastation, war all across the globe, and instead Trump deescalated things,” one critic wrote in the New Yorker. “We were really counting on Trump to show us just how unstable of a warmonger he is. He really let us down here.”

“They really nuked the fridge with this one.”

Many entertainment writers said that at least the Indiana Jones sequel had Harrison Ford, while World War III only had Donald Trump and a few Iranian actors no one in America had even heard of until last week. 

Go here to read the rest.  Yeah, and the Iranian people are apparently rising up against their government.  Why, it is almost enough to think that Trump (gasp) might know what he is doing and his critics simply reflexively oppose everything he does.

