Donald John Trump, My Beloved Son

Dear Donald,

If you look around and then look in a mirror, you will see that there is just one, only one of you. Never has been another person like you, never will be. You are the only one, the only Donald John Trump.

There is a divine reason you are so unique. I loved you so much that I not only made you, I made you the only one like you. This means that there is good to be done on this earth during your life that only you can do. Only you can do this “DJT” good.

If you don’t do this special good, no one else can. No one else will. And this good is for all your family, for other persons, for your country, and for everyone, including each person I gift into your daily life every day.

Such doing good by you “makes” a good, brings a good into existence which no one else can. Only you can do this good. Only you can make this Donald John Trump good. So do it. Make it every day of your life. So you can be happy in heaven together with all your family, all your friends, with everybody, and with Me.

Thank you for saving My babies. Each of them is of infinite value to Me, as are their mothers, their fathers, and their families.

Sincerely, with My infinite love,

God your Father