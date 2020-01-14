Get With It Iranians!

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

TEHRAN—As Iranians protested their government’s downing of a passenger jet, a frantic CNN reporter ran through the crowd lecturing them on how they were actually supposed to be shouting “Death to America!”

The CNN reporter arrived at the protests, excited to cover another anti-US protest but quickly realized they were actually shouting “Death to the dictator!” and blaming their government for shooting down the plane.

“Guys, you’re ruining the narrative!” he cried through a megaphone. “We can’t run with this! You’re willing to assign blame to Iran more readily than the media and the Democrats were! This isn’t good for our viewership! Are you guys in league with Fox News?”

“Please guys, please shout ‘death to America,’ just for a few minutes so I can get some B-roll!”

Nancy Pelosi doesn't know why the Iranians are out in the streets:

STEPHANOPOULOS: They’re calling out the regime for lying. They’re saying death to Khomeini as well.

PELOSI: Yes. Well, whatever it is. But the fact is this, the — there were protesters in the streets before against the regime. After the taking out of Soleimani, there were protesters in the street, joined together, as you know, against us. That wasn’t good. Taking down this plane is a terrible, terrible tragedy. And they should be held accountable for letting commercial flights go at a time that was so, so dangerous.

But there are different reasons why people are in the street. Of course we would love to see the aspirations of the people of Iran realized with a better situation there, but escalating the situation — unless we’ve exhausted every other remedy —

STEPHANOPOULOS: Which we haven’t?

PELOSI: Well, we don’t know that. We don’t know that. And if the first — the first action to be taken on the threat of — there — there are — a lot of bad actors who are doing bad things and threatening bad things to us. We know that. Iran being one of them. And it being a — it’s proxies doing bad things to our interests throughout the world. But how do we deal with that in a way that calms rather than escalates?

How the blood-stained mullahs misruling Iran miss the Democrats being in power here.