Inside the Sanders Campaign

Strong language advisory as to the above video. Project Veritas does it again with a foul mouthed tirade from a Kyle Jurek, a field organizer for the Sanders campaign, who apparently wants to toss half of America into Gulags. Jurek of course is a fairly low level munchkin, but this video does demonstrate the wacked out far lefties who are the hard core of Sanders’ support. Of course we should not be surprised about this. When a man spends his honeymoon in the old Soviet Union, as Sanders did, one can take for granted that the far left is his home. Warren is more grossly incompetent as a candidate than I thought, and for the moment this seems to be shaping up to a Biden-Sanders duel. Senility v. Coronary Thrombosis, the battle of the ages!