Inside the Sanders Campaign

Strong language advisory as to the above video. Project Veritas does it again with a foul mouthed tirade from a Kyle Jurek, a field organizer for the Sanders campaign, who apparently wants to toss half of America into Gulags. Jurek of course is a fairly low level munchkin, but this video does demonstrate the wacked out far lefties who are the hard core of Sanders’ support. Of course we should not be surprised about this. When a man spends his honeymoon in the old Soviet Union, as Sanders did, one can take for granted that the far left is his home. Warren is more grossly incompetent as a candidate than I thought, and for the moment this seems to be shaping up to a Biden-Sanders duel. Senility v. Coronary Thrombosis, the battle of the ages!
It’s also amazing how insular and disconnected the Left is. Don’t they realize that much of America is not Manhattan, San Francisco, Cape Cod or DC? Surely somebody with his head not where the sun doesn’t shine should realize how a remark like the above could be taken by independents whose votes Sanders might want to win.
JUST! LEAVE!
No really. There are so many nations on earth more befitting to your tastes, go to them! Me? I like the United States. Where can I go if you people completely change it? Where are my alternatives? If you don’t like the US, by all means go to where you’ll be happy with my full blessing. Why do you leftists always have to try and spoil the party for everyone else?
(This comment may also be inspired by a comment on Shea’s blog I read recently about someone wanting to turn America into another euro-like.)
This doesn’t surprise anyone who knows AND understands history of the 20th Century streaching back to the French Revolution.
Scratch a Communist and underneath you find a Communist and where everyone ends up against a wall or over a ditch.
Just because Kyle wears jackboots and brown shirts does he truly think that he will be in comrade Sanders inner circle if Sanders gets the presidency?
What a punk.
Useful idiots aboud in Sanders camp.
That clip proves it.
Burn? The only thing burning in Milwaukee that night will be the dope those dip-s-its smoke.
I find Leftists who threaten violence fairly pathetic. If this nation ever came close to anything like our first Civil War, Leftists would quickly find out that when it comes to violence they can’t even imagine what they would be confronting.
‘There is a Congressman, I believe from Alabama—I’ve forgotten where from—who said there would be no war, and he offered to wipe up all blood that would be shed with a pocket handkerchief. That was his prediction. I’ve always said, someone could get a Ph.D. By calculating how many pocket handkerchiefs it would take to wipe up all the blood that was shed. It would be many handkerchiefs.”
Shelby Foote
The candidate this violent twisted mind works for has spoken at the Vatican way too
many times. Jorge and Bernie are comrades, bet on it.