Jesuitical 23: One Tweet Sums Up Modern Jesuits

Part 23 of my ongoing survey of the follies of many modern day Jesuits. Today we look at the above tweet by Father Thomas Reese, SJ.

The “study” he touts is a worthless one, with a high refusal rate, a $50.00 payment to entice women to take part in the “study”, a very low national participation rate and run by a woman who, judging from her comments, has an extreme pro-abort agenda. In short it is a junk study for pro-abort ideologues to trumpet.

The responses that this tweet have gotten are classic. Go here to read them. His entire twitter feed, go here to read it, reads exactly, with a very few exceptions, as what one would expect from a left-wing Democrat hack. The Order of Pope Francis would be completely unrecognizable by Saint Ignatius Loyola. I guess Father Reese is still smarting from fifteen years ago when the Vatican pressured America, the Jesuit rag not the country, to accept his resignation as editor in chief because of his heterodox views. Obama did like him however. Go here to read about that. The Jesuits, with a few honorable exceptions, have gone from attempting to save all souls to being Leftist shills. They didn’t even get the bowl of stew that Esau got for selling their birthright.