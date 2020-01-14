PopeWatch: Nicene Creed

You can’t make this up:

A cathedral congregation is expressing bewilderment after the bishop announced he was omitting the Nicene Creed so as not to offend non-Catholics present.

After preaching his homily on the Feast of the Epiphany, Bp. Derio Olivero of the diocese of Pinerolo made the announcement about the omission.

“Since there are also non-believers, everyone will say it silently,” Olivero told his flock at the Cathedral of St. Donatus in Pinerolo, a town in Piedmont, near Turin. “Those who believe can say it, and those who don’t believe or have other beliefs will silently contemplate the reasons for their beliefs.”

A few minutes of embarrassed silence followed the bishop’s announcement, then the Mass resumed as if nothing had happened, La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana reported.

Go here to Church Militant to read the rest. This Bishop appointed by Pope Francis seems to be ashamed of the Nicene Creed. What a perfect symbol of this kidney stone of a pontificate.