News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Many have been criticizing the left for their apparent unwillingness to say that killing terrorists is a good thing. Many suspected they just hated America or were being funded by George Soros or something. But the truth has finally come out.

At long last, the left has admitted their real problem with the strike on Soleimani: they much prefer killing human beings that have no way to defend themselves and can’t possibly strike back.

“Blowing up terrorists limb from limb is icky and they might get mad at you,” said Rogaine Jillipers, verified internet activist. “But tearing human beings limb from limb when they’re in the womb and can’t fight back? Now we’re talking.”

“They’ll never retaliate, they’ll never say anything at all.”

Go here to read the rest. Helps explain why Leftist politicians want a disarmed population.