Thought For the Day

When a Young Lady Has Been Raised Right
Thursday, January 16, AD 2020 No Comments
4 Comments
🤪
Desperation
has
it’s
rewards.
5150
The Democrats.
Being a democrat means never having to say anything competent. Or having to explain your incompetence.
5150
Self-defense is an innate human right. Those who would deny innate human rights to the president of the United States would deny innate human rights to any one constituent.
“They are really after you. I am just in the way” President Donald Trump
16 January 2020: Razor: “The [Senate] trial should be fair and not political, that’s why Pelosi named as lead manager the most unhinged foe who for years fabricated claims of treason.”
. a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury
Signifying ….
An idiot