Four Exorcists Update

WASHINGTON, DC—One month after a group of renowned exorcists called for a worldwide day of prayer, fasting, and penance, “for the purpose of driving out any diabolic influence within the Church that has been gained as a result of recent events,” I have been contacted with an update and statement from the group.

The exorcists, who must remain anonymous due to ongoing cases directly connected and impacted by these events, state that the prayers offered on December 6, 2019—the Feast of St. Nicholas—”seem to have mitigated” the spiritual repercussions, consequences of the “Pachamama rituals” witnessed by the world during the recent Amazon Synod.

Previously, the exorcists mentioned that “certain members of the hierarchy had been identified by name”, during separate Solemn Rites of Exorcism, in connection to leading, supporting or taking part in diabolical events within and without the Vatican. One exorcist called the network a “behemoth”, stating that the “Pachamama ritual” was only the “tip of the iceberg” to what is occurring. Similarly, in 1972 Pope Paul VI wrote, “We would say that, through some mysterious crack—no, it’s not mysterious; through some crack, the smoke of Satan has entered the Church of God. There is doubt, uncertainty, problems, unrest, dissatisfaction, confrontation. The Church is no longer trusted.” The exorcists said that they recognized the challenge facing them was grave, and therefore they called the faithful to join them in prayer against this network.

They continued that although the consequences of such “diabolical rituals” were mitigated, “there still remains. . .effects from other (diabolically influenced) events that appear to be occurring in the Vatican and elsewhere. These are affecting the Church on a spiritual level.” When pressed for specific details on the effects of the prayers offered on December 6, the exorcists responded, “Unfortunately, (we can not provide these) at this time, as the cases we are working require the the matter be treated in an interior forum. We wish we could give more information as we agree it would be helpful for people’s understanding and motivation, but this (statement) is about all we can do.”

The exorcists request continued prayers and sacrifices from the faithful, as they progress in their individual cases, and thank those who participated in the December 6th day of prayer for their charity in doing so.

The following is the full statement from the four exorcists.

“After the call for prayer and penance on December 6th was accomplished, there has been an amelioration of the spiritual battle on our end. The spiritual effects of the Pachamama rituals seem to have been mitigated, for the most part, but there still remains some effects from other (diabolically influenced) events that appear to be occurring in the Vatican and elsewhere. These are affecting the Church on a spiritual level.

We continue to ask for your prayers and sacrifices so that the spiritual aspect of the crisis in the Church may be addressed and conquered. We would like to thank all of those who participated in the day of prayer and penance, for their charity. May God bless you always.”