PopeWatch: Agreed

PopeWatch is in complete agreement:

Pope Francis baptized 32 babies in the Sistine Chapel Sunday, telling parents not to worry if their children cry at Mass.

“Let the children cry,” the pope said. “It is a beautiful homily when a child cries in church, a beautiful homily.”

On the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Jan. 12 with the parents and godparents of 17 boys and 15 girls, who were baptized surrounded by Michelangelo’s frescoes.

“Just as Jesus went to receive baptism, you bring your children,” Francis said. “The power of the Holy Spirit comes to defend them for the rest of their lives.”

“This is why it is so important to baptize them as babies because they grow with the power of the Holy Spirit,” the pope added.

Pope Francis said that he wanted to keep his homily short because the babies might not feel comfortable in their baptism gowns and in a new environment. “Babies are not used to coming to the Sistine Chapel,” he joked.

When you hear babies crying you hear the future calling. (Don't forget to check their diapers as you are listening to the future calling.)