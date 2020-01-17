PopeWatch: Agreed

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

PopeWatch is in complete agreement:

 

Pope Francis baptized 32 babies in the Sistine Chapel Sunday, telling parents not to worry if their children cry at Mass.

“Let the children cry,” the pope said. “It is a beautiful homily when a child cries in church, a beautiful homily.”

On the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Jan. 12 with the parents and godparents of 17 boys and 15 girls, who were baptized surrounded by Michelangelo’s frescoes.

“Just as Jesus went to receive baptism, you bring your children,” Francis said. “The power of the Holy Spirit comes to defend them for the rest of their lives.”

“This is why it is so important to baptize them as babies because they grow with the power of the Holy Spirit,” the pope added.

Pope Francis said that he wanted to keep his homily short because the babies might not feel comfortable in their baptism gowns and in a new environment. “Babies are not used to coming to the Sistine Chapel,” he joked.

Go here to read the rest.  When you hear babies crying you hear the future calling.  (Don’t forget to check their diapers as you are listening to the future calling.)

More to explorer

Yes!

Friday, January 17, AD 2020 No Comments

Four Exorcists Update

Friday, January 17, AD 2020 No Comments

One month after a group of renowned exorcists called for a worldwide day of prayer, fasting, and penance, “for the purpose of driving out any diabolic influence within the Church that has been gained as a result of recent events,” I have been contacted with an update and statement from the group. . . Continue Reading

Liawatha to the Rescue

Friday, January 17, AD 2020 No Comments

  News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: BOSTON, MA—Students in the dining hall at Boston University were in for

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.