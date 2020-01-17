Yes!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

More to explorer

The Double Effect Principle:
A Primer for Confused Catholic Democrats*

Friday, January 17, AD 2020 1 Comment

“Nothing hinders one act from having two effects, only one of which is intended, while the other is beside the intention.” —St.

Four Exorcists Update

Friday, January 17, AD 2020 7 Comments

One month after a group of renowned exorcists called for a worldwide day of prayer, fasting, and penance, “for the purpose of driving out any diabolic influence within the Church that has been gained as a result of recent events,” I have been contacted with an update and statement from the group. . . Continue Reading

Liawatha to the Rescue

Friday, January 17, AD 2020 1 Comment

  News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: BOSTON, MA—Students in the dining hall at Boston University were in for

5 Comments

  4. It would be the end of politics as we know it!

    Worse even than an entente cordiale between cats and dogs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.