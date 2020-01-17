- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
The Double Effect Principle:
A Primer for Confused Catholic Democrats*
“Nothing hinders one act from having two effects, only one of which is intended, while the other is beside the intention.” —St.
5 Comments
A Mystery Science Theater Rally 2020! (MSTR2020).
People would pay for a live telecast.
Something I would watch.
I’d want Vodkapundit to co-host, maybe with some other personalities, just so he has someone to bounce off of.
It would be the end of politics as we know it!
Worse even than an entente cordiale between cats and dogs.