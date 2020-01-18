Glory: Final Song

Something for the weekend. The closing song from Glory (1989), the rousing tribute to the men of the 54th Massachusetts, one of the first of the Negro Union regiments to see combat in the Civil War.
Bonus: the most moving scene in the film:
Something for the weekend. The closing song from Glory (1989), the rousing tribute to the men of the 54th Massachusetts, one of the first of the Negro Union regiments to see combat in the Civil War.
Bonus: the most moving scene in the film:
Trump Derangement Syndrome in full blossom. Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal gives us the details; ARMAGEDDON If you ever wanted
Death is a gateway and not an end. Something apparently an atheist philosopher began to realize shortly before his death in
To die for Christ, my young friends, is to live. The last words of Saint Jaime Hilario Barbel to his firing squad.