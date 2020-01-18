Glory: Final Song

Something for the weekend.  The closing song from Glory (1989), the rousing tribute to the men of the 54th Massachusetts, one of the first of the Negro Union regiments to see combat in the Civil War.

Bonus: the most moving scene in the film:

