PopeWatch: That Was Close

News PopeWatch missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

GREENSBURY, AZ—Local Catholic woman Gabriella Perez was getting ready to tell her friend about her Catholic faith Monday morning. Her friend had expressed her agnosticism over the existence of God, and Perez prepared to share some reasons for her faith.

Unfortunately, before Perez was able to give a reason for the hope that is in her, a lurking Pope Francis leaped out of a nearby shrubbery and slapped her across the face for attempting to proselytize.

“Bad Catholic!” Pope Francis cried as he unleashed a devastating open-handed slap. As Perez recovered, Francis continued his lecture, wagging his finger at the stunned woman. “You’re not supposed to evangelize — do you want people to feel uncomfortable or something? What if she has her own worldview that’s no less valid than your own? You’re gonna make Catholics look judgmental, which is utterly opposed to the God of the Bible who never judged anybody.”

Go here to read the rest.  Once again Bee, stick with satire and leave straight news reporting to others.

Precipice

Saturday, January 18, AD 2020

Trump Derangement Syndrome in full blossom.  Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal gives us the details;   ARMAGEDDON If you ever wanted

Interesting

Saturday, January 18, AD 2020

  Death is a gateway and not an end.  Something apparently an atheist philosopher began to realize shortly before his death in

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Jaime Hilario Barbel

Saturday, January 18, AD 2020

To die for Christ, my young friends, is to live. The last words of Saint Jaime Hilario Barbel to his firing squad. 

One Comment

  1. Excellent. Yes “Pope” Francis, Catholicism is a very scary religion and should be abolished. The world should thank you for ridding us of such anti-human, fearful and repressive thinking. Love, mercy, uninhibited sexual expression, wealth redistribution and the earth’s ecology are what’s really important.

