If you ever wanted to kill not only the United States Constitution but the whole concept of the United States itself, I can’t think of a better way to do it than this.

If the Trump era has taught us anything, it’s that large numbers of white people in the United States are motivated at least in part by racism in the voting booth. Donald Trump ran an openly racist campaign for president, calling Mexicans rapists and criminals, regularly retweeting white supremacists and at least initially balking at repudiating former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. Trump made it clear in his campaign that “Make America Great Again” meant that America was greater when white people’s power was more sweeping and more secure. White voters approved of that message by a whopping 58 percent to 37 percent.

Some politicians deny the evidence, no doubt because they don’t want to alienate white voters, including prejudiced ones. Other commentators try to parse whether Trump’s racism will be a winning strategy in 2020. Terry Smith, a visiting professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, offers a different response in his new book, “Whitelash: Unmasking White Grievance at the Ballot Box.” Rather than excuse racist voters or try to figure out how to live with their choices, he argues that racist voting is not just immoral, but illegal. The government, Smith says, has the ability, and the responsibility, to address it.

This is never ever going to happen but if it did, if a legal election was ever invalidated because of the claimed motivation of the people who voted the “wrong” way, that would literally be the end of the United States of America as any of you have known it. What would be the motivation for me or anyone else to continue to observe any laws Washington passed about anything?

Would a new “Confederate States of America” result? Probably not. Five, six, seven new nations might result. Or 30 to 40, depending. Some of these new nations might form some kind of protective association with one another that the media would no doubt label “Confederate States” but it really wouldn’t be anything like that since most of these new states would be above the Mason-Dixon Line.

In the meantime, the United States economy would completely collapse, taking the world economy with it, while the United States of America would become the new Holy Roman Empire.

An idea that sounded really good at the time.